So I guess there’s a new technique being used by women at the gym when they don’t want guys to approach them.

Last week, an author named Olivia Cole tweeted about an interaction she witnessed at the gym . . . where a woman got a guy to go away by pretending to BREAK WIND. As he came over, she said, “Uh, you might not want to come over here, dude. I just farted. It’s bad.”

And it worked!!! I mean, it would never work on ME, but that’s only because I don’t go the gym. So take THAT!!

JY