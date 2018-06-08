LaHood Talks International Trade And Military Funding

LaHood talks trade, tariffs and military funding.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) says he disagrees with President Donald Trump’s approach to trade.

The Republican from Dunlap says heading down what he calls a ‘protectionist’s path’ isn’t the way to go…especially when it comes to trade with our allies.

“I worry about the retaliation that’s going to come on soy beans, corn, ethanol, pork bellies, all those things that we produce. And, that doesn’t even include the cost of steel to make CAT or John Deere products,” LaHood said.

He tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan, ‘We are isolating ourselves if we get into a trade war. And, that will hurt our farmers.”

LaHood says there has been good news this week, with the announcement of new funds for Peoria’s 182nd Airlift Wing.

The Military Construction Bill will pay for a fire house at Peoria’s airport.

“We got $9 million in there that will go to a new fire house out there. This has been long overdue. It will not only help the 182nd Airlift Wing, but help the Peoria International Airport,” LaHood said.

Many of the military’s C130s fly in and out of Peoria’s base. LaHood says a fire house has been requested for at least 10 years.

