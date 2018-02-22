LaHood: The Government Has To Invest In Infrastructure

“America is one big pothole right now.”

That’s the opinion of former Congressman and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

“These brutal winters have killed communities. And Washington should not be afraid to raise the gas tax. It hasn’t been raised in 23 years,” said LaHood.

He tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the government has to invest in the nation’s infrastructure.

Since leaving the Obama Administration four and a half years ago, LaHood has pushed the idea of raising the gas tax.

He says by increasing the gas tax by 10-percent and allocating the money to the Highway Trust Fund, the federal government could raise billions for infrastructure.

“It goes to our friends and neighbors who build the roads, who fix the bridges. The money goes in their pockets. It goes in the pockets of the engineers. It goes in the pockets of the contractors and all the workers,” said LaHood.

LaHood says in the last three years, 25 states have raised their own gas tax.

“They’re not waiting for Washington. And, these are conservative states. Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Virginia…all controlled by Republicans,” said LaHood.

LaHood has advice for Republican lawmakers in D.C., “People get it. They know the money will go back to America.”

