LaHood Wants Tougher Gun Laws

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) wants to make the nation’s gun laws tougher in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida last week.

Seventeen people were killed and 15 others were injured last Wednesday after 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and starting shooting.

The 18th District congressman says from a public policy standpoint, bump stocks must be banned.

“It should have been done four months ago. I wrote a letter to the ATF saying we outta implement that. I’m glad the president’s doing that,” said Lahood.

LaHood tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the issue of what age someone can buy an AR-15 or other assault rifle is determined by the individual states. He supports raising the age in Illinois to 21.

LaHood also says there have to be better background checks.

“There’s a bill in the Senate that I support by Sen. (John) Cornyn. Remember, there are prohibitions on posessing a gun. If you’re a convicted felon, you can’t get a gun. If you’ve been convicted of domestic violence, either on a misdemeanor or felony, you can’t buy a gun. If you’ve been diagnosed with mental illness, you can’t buy a gun,” said LaHood.

But, LaHood says that the government is not enforcing mental health checks very well.

The Parkland, Florida school shooting has prompted proposals by President Trump and others to designate more people – including trained teachers – to carry firearms on school grounds.

