The Last Random Internet Debate of the Year: How Do You Cut Your Toast?

I want to say that this is the last Internet debate over something random this year . . . but it’s only December 14th. We still have two-and-a-half weeks, which is a lifetime in dumb Internet years.

The big debate on Twitter right now is . . . how do you cut your toast?

The person who posed the question posted pictures of toast cut three different ways: Diagonally, into two triangles . . . cut in half horizontally . . . and cut in half vertically.

And the consensus seems to be: The diagonal cut is the best . . . the horizontal cut is second-best . . . and anyone who cuts their toast down the center vertically is a monster who should be banished from society. Now you know?

