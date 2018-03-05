What Would The Last Thing You Want On Donuts Be?

In full disclosure, I’ve been known to enjoy a donut or two in my day. When I was in high school after morning swim practice, I’d wander over to the Mister Donut that was located across the street and down a block from the school…get a dozen day old donuts and have those suckers gone before I walked through the front doors of learning. At that time in my life I really didn’t have much of a ‘favorite’ I don’t believe, as long as it was loaded with sugar I was good with it.

As you may have noticed in the attached picture, there is sriracha sauce on the counter next to the naked cake donuts. See, now you can get more than just the chocolate and vanilla frosted donuts…you can get them how you choose, even if sriracha is what you choose. As a matter of fact, the sriracha was one of the specials for the day…blueberry, caramel with pretzels and sriracha.

Even though I no longer power down an entire dozen donuts on a daily basis any longer, I do like a nice chocolate glazed now and then…but sriracha…I think I’ll pass.

Dr Chris