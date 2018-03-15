Latest Plans Announced For Veterans Home In Quincy
By 1470 WMBD
Mar 15, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

(AP) – Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration says it will hire architectural and design teams by summer to redevelop the Quincy veterans’ home campus hit by a Legionnaires’ disease crisis.

Michael Hoffman is Rauner’s senior adviser with oversight of the Quincy situation. He told a news conference in Quincy Thursday that the long-term goal is to build state-of-the-art living quarters for Quincy residents to reduce the chance of Legionella bacteria.

The bacteria grow in water systems and cause the pneumonia-like malady when inhaled from water vapor. Legionnaires’ has led to the deaths of 13 residents at the home since 2015. Dozens more have been made ill – including four more last month.

The administration also plans to buy a vacant nursing home near the veterans’ campus in case residents need to be moved.

