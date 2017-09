KANE BROWN talked about writing “What Ifs”, his duet with Lauren Alaina. It was as basic as sitting around thinking about all the “what if” questions you go through when you’re unsure about a relationship.

It was also a natural song for a duet . . . especially since he’s friends with Lauren. They went to high school together in Georgia, they were in CHOIR together, and she’s the one who convinced him to try a career in music.