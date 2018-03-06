Lawsuit Filed Against Local High School

A local school board is being sued in federal court for allegedly violating a student’s civil rights.

The lawsuit against the Metamora Township High School board of education was filed on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff, who is described in the lawsuit as a 14-year-old freshman boy at the high school.

The lawsuit claims the school district is in violation of title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because the school receives federal funds.

It cites a specific incidence in September, involving multiple other members of the football team videotaping the boy, making “derogatory, racist and inflammatory remarks.”

The suit contends that the high school did not discipline the players adequately and allowed further incidents to continue.

