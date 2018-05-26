Library Executive Director To Retire

The Peoria Public Library Board of Trustees has announced the retirement of Executive Director Leann Johnson, effective July 2.

The board has already begun a search for her replacement and “plans to have someone in place soon,” according to a news release.

Johnson is a 33-year veteran of the Peoria Public Library, having served as a department head and branch manager. Johnson was assistant director 17 years and three times served as interim director before a unanimous board vote to name her executive director in February 2013.

Johnson also served as the staff liaison to the Library’s Building Committee and was heavily involved in the $28 million building project that resulted in the North Branch and restoration of the other four library branches.

Johnson currently serves as president of the Peoria Historical Society.

