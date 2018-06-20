Life In The Slow Lane
By John Young
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 10:48 AM

If you’ve ever found yourself going INSANE because someone in front of you was driving too slowly in the left lane, this story’s for you. A state police trooper in Indiana was on Interstate 65, about 35 miles south of Indianapolis, on Saturday when he noticed a huge backup in the left lane. And he realized it was because a woman was driving under the speed limit, which was 70 . . . and there were about 20 cars stuck behind her.  So . . . he pulled her over. Under Indiana’s state laws, the left lane is for passing . . . so if you’re going under the speed limit, you’re legally required to get into the right lane.  This woman didn’t . . . so she got a ticket.

 

