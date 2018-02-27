Limestone Students Raise Concerns About Safety

(WEEK)- Threats made involving Limestone Community High School have left some students on edge. The school addressed rumors in assemblies held Monday assuring students the threats were not credible.

“Incidents have been thoroughly investigated and with the cooperation of local law enforcement we do not have a threat against our building,” said Limestone High School Superintendent Allan Gresham.

Gresham would not say much about the nature of the alleged threats made within the past three weeks.

Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel said the incidents happened on social media. Both the police chief and superintendent tried to reassure students at an assembly that students weren’t in any danger and the school does not take threats lightly.

“You could be arrested, you could get a city ordinance violation, you could get a juvenile referral to the state’s attorney it’s not a joke. If you see something say something,” Fengel said.

Gresham said since the Florida High School shooting that left 17 people dead students are on edge. The superintendent said that some students had planned a protest at the same time of the assembly but postponed it after meeting with the principal.

“There’s a certain level of mistrust with the way the developments in Florida have seem to have happened. So I think for there to be a level of concern or anxiety is natural on a lot of people’s parts at this point,” he said.

The superintendent said if students want to hold protests school officials want to be involved. Events at schools around the country are scheduled to coincide with the national protest in Washington D.C. March 24th.

