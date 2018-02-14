Literally, a WIN-WIN Situation

When we saw this headline, we thought the woman was doing SCRATCHER tickets, which would have been epic . . .

A woman near Seattle hit the lottery for $50,000 last month while giving BIRTH.

She went into labor right before the Powerball drawing and matched 4 out of 5 numbers, plus the Powerball. So she just missed the jackpot by one number. Obviously 50 grand is still nice though. Especially with a new baby around. She and her husband found out after the baby arrived, while she was still in the hospital recovering.

They’re using some of the money to pay the hospital bill, and they’re putting the rest of it toward a new home they recently bought.

