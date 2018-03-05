Little Bigtown Split?

KIMBERLY PERRY is divorcing her husband, former baseball player J.P. Arencibia. They’re citing the always-popular irreconcilable differences. They’ve been married a little over three-and-a-half years.

She filed the papers on Friday in Greeneville, Tennessee. “People” reached out for comment . . . and her rep confirmed the news, and asked for privacy.

They were married back in June of 2014, and her Band Perry brothers Neil and Reid acted as her best men.

Guests included Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher . . . as well as Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. So, two out of three of those country marriages have bit the dust.

Kimberly and J.P. have always stayed under the radar, so it’s kind of hard to say whether or not this is a surprise. Kimberly is 34, and J.P. is 32.