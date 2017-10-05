A Little Etiquette At The Movies

I rarely go the movies anymore. It’s not that I don’t still love movies…I do. Always have. It just seems like every time I go there’s always that someone committing a movie theater sin. “What sin?”, you say?

Sin #1) Don’t TALK!! If your name isn’t in the credits..I don’t want to hear you. I just dropped $75 on tickets, popcorn, sodas and some damn M&M’s. What I DIDN’T pay for?? Extra dialogue! Zip it!

Sin #2) Your phone needs to be in the OFF position. Not silence mode or vibrate mode..off mode. Your texts and Facebook status can wait. If I see your phone screen light up MY Facebook status will be ..John Young is ‘feeling pissed’! Red faced emoji and all!! The light is distracting for everyone sitting behind you so how’s about you just turn it off. Thanks. (Happy Emoji)

Sin #3)Don’t bring a full dinner with you. If you want to sneak a few snacks in, that’s cool. But if you’re bringing in a 12 piece bucket of KFC with all the fixings, then make sure there’s enough for everybody. By God, I’m not above stealing a leg.

Sin #4) Don’t put your feet on the empty seat next to me! The smell of KFC I can handle. Your feet…not so much.

Sin #5) Please, for the love of ALL things HOLY, don’t bring little kids to grown up or scary movies. They usually don’t handle those types of movies well and even if they do, they’re little chatterboxes. (See Sin #1)

That is all my friends….now pass me that leg.

JY