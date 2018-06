Campustown’s Little Raven Creamery is closing.

The ice cream shop at 1200 W. Main St. announced they are closing, effective immediately in a Facebook post. The eatery opened about two years ago.

“We thank you for your patronage and loyalty over these last few years. Stay tuned for a new awesome-sauce concept coming soon to the space!!” the post read.

Little Raven Creamery had been open since 2016.

