Local Businesses Impacted By Possible SNAP Changes

Changes may be coming to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Lawmakers might limit food options for those using SNAP to save money. Under the changes, food could be delivered by bulk to recipients as opposed to the current system that resembles a credit card.

“So they come in and it’s like they just swipe it like a credit card. Michelle Alwan, HR Manager at Alwan and Son’s Meat Company explained.

When she first heard hear the news, Alwan worryied changes to the SNAP program could hurt the store’s bottom line.

“We do get quite a lot of pepole that use SNAP benefits,” she explained.

But now she wants to reserve judgement until more information about the potential altercations is reported. Or if there are even any changes at all.

“Also maybe we could all participate in it to provide this food depending on how they got it organized,” Alwan said.

She believes there several surrounding businesses with similar thoughts.

According to the most recent data, 39,399 Peoria residents benefited from SNAP in September, 2017. That data is from the Illinois Department of Human Services, listing Peoria County

