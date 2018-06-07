The Peoria and Bloomington Invest Health teams met on Thursday to share ideas about how to make central Illinois healthier.

Dozens of central Illinois leaders crowded the Gateway Building to listen to presentations about how to improve the community’s health.

“We are trying to determine the best way to improve health within the community particularly in neighborhoods that had negative health outcomes,” City Of Peoria Development Director Ross Black said.

Black says older neighborhoods, those south of Forrest Hill Avenue, need the most improvements. He says additions like sidewalks or small grocery stores could assist struggling neighborhoods.

“We have lots of really good ideas. We have lots of financing that is potentially available to implement the ideas. What we need is the organization in the middle to manage to glue everything together and make it happen,” Black explained.

Black says he’s now seeking developers to help put together a plan to address the city’s health needs.

Those could be non-profit or for-profit teams.

Peoria and Bloomington leaders both mentioned Des Moines, Iowa as a community that successfully established development teams that fostered increased health in the city.

Invest Health is an initiative that brings together diverse leaders from mid-sized U.S. cities across the nation to develop new strategies for increasing and leveraging private and public investments to accelerate improvements in neighborhoods facing the biggest barriers to better health.

Peoria and Bloomington are two of 50 mid-size cities taking part in Invest Health.

The post Local Cities Aim To Improve Citizens’ Health appeared first on 1470 WMBD.