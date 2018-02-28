A new analysis from Bradley University indicates the local economy is improving.

Professor of Management and Leadership Bernard Goitein co-authored an analysis of fourth-quarter economic indicators.

“There’s an overall aggregate improvement,” he said.

Local business and economic activity is up .6 percent from the previous quarter, according to the numbers.

The employment rate remained steady with spending up. Naturally, retail sales improved as well.

Goitein believes baby boomers are reaching their retirement age and have spendable savings.

“You have people who are retiring who have income. And they are using their retirement income, plus the people who are still working.”

Goitein says this explains why more people are without work, even though the unemployment rate didn’t change.

“It is reflecting this huge demographic bubble of baby boomers retiring,” he reiterated.

Stability in the construction, education/health sectors, and hospitality and entertainment sectors improved. Stability in the manufacturing and professional business services declined with little change in retail and wholesale trade.

The post Local Economy Numbers Positive appeared first on 1470 WMBD.