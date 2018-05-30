Local Hospital Hands Out Flowers

UnityPoint Health nurses and medical professionals were “paying it forward.”

The hospital’s employees passed out carnations Wednesday at the Peoria and Pekin Farmer’s Markets over the lunch hour.

“One flower is for them…the other flower is for them to pay it forward,” said Media Relations Specialist Fabiola Orozco.

Orozco says her team often sees patients during challenging times. So it was a good opportunity to spread some cheer.

“We just wanted to gather as a little group and spread some positivity,” Orozco said.

The health professionals were stocked with dozens of flowers to hand out.

Orozco says UnityPoint Health’s pay it forward initiative is aimed at inspiring the community and reminding them to know just how much they matter.

