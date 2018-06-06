Local Park Receives Boost

A local park received a boost from a state grant.

The Friends of Rocky Glen received a $5,500 Public Amenities and Events grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.

“This will help us pay for directional signs. It will help us pay for a parking lot and kiosk for hikers. It will also help us pay for some interpretative trail signs,” said President David Pittman.

The money will also support a celebration of Rocky Glen October 20.

“It’s been successful because of the hundreds, literally hundreds of people that have helped us over the years,” Pittman said.

Rocky Glen is a 125-acre natural area in West Peoria, located adjacent to Kickapoo Creek Road. It is owned by the Peoria Park District.

“The park is also a great example of sociology, biology and human history,” Pittman said.

Since 2011, Friends of Rocky Glen and the park district have worked together to acquire the property, build a public access parking lot and develop a trail system.

Pittman says the signs will be a final piece in making the park completely accessible to visitors.

