Local Politician Condemns Arthur Jones

Local Republicans are part of a growing number of politicians within the party condemning Arthur Jones as holding racist views.

Jone is poised to be the party’s nominee for Congress in the state’s 3rd congressional district.

The district includes the south and southwest suburbs of Chicago.

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-18) penned his name along side six other Republicans, endorsing the following statement:

“The Illinois Republican Congressional delegation strongly and unequivically condemns the racist views and candidacy of Arthur Jones in the 3rd Congressional District. This is not who we are as a party or as a country and we urge civic-minded citizens to get involved in the political process to prevent non-party extremists like Jones from hijacking nominations.”

In an interview with The Atlantic, Jones identifies himself as a “white racialist” and believes white people are more intelligent than African Americans.

Jones spent eight years as a member of the National Socialist White People Party, previously known as the American Nazi Party.

