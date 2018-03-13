The Peoria International Airport is adding to its art collection.

New paintings will soon line the airport and the artists are local school kids.

“I think we have done this three times since I’ve been here and it is always cool to see the creativity,” said Director of Airports Gene Olson. “No two years are the same.”

The art was unveiled on Tuesday as part of Arts Advocacy Day.

The paintings will hang for travelers to see throughout the airport, many of them in the lounge area.

“It is quite an honor to be able to paint something locally and they can be like ‘oh what’s that’ and learn more about something here in Peoria,” said Peoria Christian School Senior Hattie Jarvis.

She worked with a couple students to paint a chinook, a heavy-lift helicopter.

“We kind of wanted to honor something local and these fly out of this airport actually, so why not pick a chinook,” Jarvis said.

Several more students chose air crafts seen at the Peoria airport.

Art from previous years is still hanging in the airport’s lounge.

Students from Brimfield, Dunlap, Illinois Valley Central, Limestone, Peoria Christian, Princeville and Richwoods participated.

Students from seven local schools painted artwork for @FLYPIA. pic.twitter.com/duaDLgNmb8 — Ryan Piers (@RyanPiersMedia) March 13, 2018

The post Local Students Give Personal Art to Airport appeared first on 1470 WMBD.