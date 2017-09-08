Luke, Blake, Sam, Martina and More!

1. LUKE BRYAN convinced BLAKE SHELTON and SAM HUNT to join him as headliners at the fourth annual Crash My Playa. It’s going down January 17th through the 20th in Riviera Maya, Mexico. (Full Story)

2. JUSTIN MOORE knew he wanted to record “Hell On A Highway” the very first time he heard it . . . but LUKE BRYAN had already put it on hold, so he reached out. Quote, “Luke hit me back and said, ‘If you love it, take it.’ And that speaks volumes of the type of guy he is.

3. MARTINA MCBRIDE posted a photo of herself and her lovely daughter Emma on Wednesday. But there’s more to the story. She wrote that she was feeling sad because Emma had just moved to L.A. to get started on her acting career.