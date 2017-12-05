Luke Bryan Was Brought Up Saying “Yes Sir,” and “Yes Ma’am”

LUKE BRYAN was asked what makes him country, and I’m guessing he could have gone on for hours . . . but he was able to narrow it down to a few things.

Quote, “[It’s] where I was raised [in] Leesburg, Georgia, and how I was brought up saying ‘Yes sir,’ ‘No sir,’ ‘Yes, ma’am,’ ‘No, ma’am’ . . . hopefully with manners and a work ethic and raised in the outdoors fishing, hunting, and playing sports.

“But yeah, I would say definitely it starts with my small-town upbringing and how we were raised . . . church on Sundays as much as we could. But just enjoying life and living life in a small town.” (UMG)

Speaking of Luke: “Live at the Grand Ole Opry” released video of him performing “Light It Up”. It’s from his show there in September during their Country Cares for St. Jude Kids night.