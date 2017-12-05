Luke Bryan Was Brought Up Saying “Yes Sir,” and “Yes Ma’am”
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Dec 5, 2017 @ 8:47 AM

LUKE BRYAN was asked what makes him country, and I’m guessing he could have gone on for hours . . . but he was able to narrow it down to a few things.

Quote, “[It’s] where I was raised [in] Leesburg, Georgia, and how I was brought up saying ‘Yes sir,’ ‘No sir,’ ‘Yes, ma’am,’ ‘No, ma’am’ . . . hopefully with manners and a work ethic and raised in the outdoors fishing, hunting, and playing sports.

“But yeah, I would say definitely it starts with my small-town upbringing and how we were raised . . . church on Sundays as much as we could. But just enjoying life and living life in a small town.” (UMG)

Speaking of Luke: “Live at the Grand Ole Opry” released video of him performing “Light It Up”. It’s from his show there in September during their Country Cares for St. Jude Kids night.

Related Content

You Won’t Believe it When you see these Coun...
Eric Church looking for a partner….
Luke, Blake, Sam, Martina and More!
Top Country Albums in The Land
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are making beautifu...
People’s Sexiest Man Alive is……....
Comments