Luke Bryan concert preview!

So now we are pumped a 45 minute set from Brett Eldredge got us fired up for that hip shaking, booty swaying legend… Luke Bryan. First, let me take a trip down memory lane as I remember that Luke opened for Tim McGraw in Peoria in 2011. Luke used to do a little rock medley that included AC/DC’s “Hell’s Bells” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman“. I was sitting with my friend Susie and we were digging Luke then the bells toll. The bells that every rocker knows. The first sounds you hear when you pop in AC/DC’s “Back in Black” album. The rocker horns go up and I scream out…and apparently I was the only one….everyone else in the arena was like…”What is this…?” Luke turns his head towards me, points and gives me the respect nod. Everyone else realized what it was soon enough but too late, Luke knew I was the only real rocker in there. lol. I need to remember to ask him about this when we hang before the show in May. I found Luke’s set list for this tour and it seems like there are a few variations so it will be a surprise as to what we get for an encore but, it seems like the rest of it will go like this….

Move – Coming out swinging! This will surely get the crowd moving! That’s My Kind of Night – a number 1 from 2013 that will keep that party going Kick the Dust Up – The first single from the latest album “Kill the Lights“ Rain is a Good Thing – Going a bit old school Luke. Although, this song is from 2010 I feel like we have been jamming it for longer. Crash my Party – The first single from the fourth studio album of the same name from 2013. This tour came to Peoria with Florida Georgia Line and a little know guy named Cole Swindell opening. My wife (girlfriend at the time) went to this show and 9 months later my daughter Adelaide was born…hmmmm coincidence? Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye – The fourth single from Tailgates and Tanlines. That was a massive album and this song brings back some great memories from 2012 I See You – An unheard of sixth single from the Crash My Party album. This is one of my favorite Luke songs Fast – Luke’s latest single that is quickly climbing the charts. This is the sixth from “Kill the Lights“ Do I – Going way back to May of 2009. Bryan wrote the song with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood from Lady Antebelum. Hillary Scott from Lady A also sings on it. I don’t think he brings anyone up to sing her parts live. Drunk On You – The third single from “Tailgates and Tanlines“. This had every guy trying to pick up girls saying “Girl you make my speakers go boom boom” Roller Coaster – The fifth single from “Crash My Party” this is a song that feels like a memory. We all have that one summer romance that comes crashing back to us when we smell lemon shake ups and elephant ears. Country Man – Going Real old school Luke Bryan here. His third single from way back in 2007. Play It Again – The fourth single from “Crash My Party“. This song is every single guy in high school trying frantically to recreate a moment that he missed the first time. Strip it Down – The second single from the “Kill the Lights” album. A very stripped down love song that will surely have the lighters in the air. Night Moves – A Bob Seger cover. Everyone knows and loves this song. He brings out Brett Eldridge to sing with him for the next couple songs Thinking Out Loud – A Ed Sheeran cover Let’s get it on – A Marvin Gaye cover. It makes sense to do this after and mixed with Thinking Out Loud as Ed Sheeran was sued by the estate of Marvin Gaye for copywrite enfringement. Drink a Beer – This song was co-written by Chris Stapleton after Luke’s brother in law died suddenly. You can hear the pain in the lyrics and Luke’s voice as he sings it. Huntin Fishing Lovin Everyday – The song that gave the tour it’s title. A salute to the southern man lifestyle. It is Duck Dynasty in a song

(Encore)

I Don’t Want this Night to End – Another song that feels like a memory. The second single from Tailgates and Tanlines. If you don’t have a memory of driving around with no where to go just trying to be with someone then you missed out! Country Girl (Shake it for me) – Last year I asked Luke what his favorite song to sing live is… Here it is. I said “really? Why? I thought you would have picked a deeper more personal song“. His answer was perfect. “Everyone here is here to have a good time and when I play it they shake, they dance, and they are really having a good time. It isn’t about me. It is about ya’ll“ Enter Sandman – This song seems to change from show to show but I am willing to bet he does this one a lot because he does it brilliantly!

There you have it. A preview of the upcoming Luke Bryan show May 18th in Moline. I know I’ll be there. Dancing and shaking it all night long. What are you most excited to hear? What songs are like memories to you?