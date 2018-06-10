Lydia Moss Bradley Statue Knocked Down In Accident

Bradley University police are investigating an accident on campus which knocked over the statue of university founder Lydia Moss Bradley.

The Journal Star reports the accident occurred at 9:33 p.m. Saturday.

Bradley Police Chief Brian Joschko said the driver involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.

News partner 25 News reported the statue was in one piece and some Bradley students jokingly drew a chalk outline around the toppled statue.

The statue has been an iconic fixture of Bradley University’s Founder’s Circle since 1997 when it was first placed during the university’s centennial celebration.

