Machine Mayhem

It’s no secret that I am a firm believer that we will eventually be wiped out or enslaved when the Rise of the Machines happens and THIS is further proof… A guy in Ohio put his loaded gun in his oven for safekeeping on Sunday . . . but his girlfriend didn’t know and turned it on. And when the gun got hot enough, the bullets exploded . . . and two of them hit the guy. He was taken to the hospital and questioned by police, but they believe his story. Of course they believe his story. They aren’t stupid enough to directly accuse the Maytag oven of attempted murder because that would just put them on the ‘Machines’ radar.

JY