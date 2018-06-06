Madigan Chief Of Staff Resigns

(AP) – The chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has resigned over allegations of mishandling complaints of sexual harassment and making inappropriate comments.

Madigan issued a statement Wednesday saying that he had requested the resignation of Timothy Mapes.

The action came after House staff member Sherri Garrett told a news conference in Chicago that Mapes had been dismissive of her complaints of sexual harassment by lawmakers and that he had made sexually laced comments to her in incidents from 2013 to just a few weeks ago.

Madigan says neither he nor the House Democrats’ ethics officer was aware of Garrett’s complaints.

The 63-year-old Mapes makes $208,000. He has been a state employee since 1977. He did not return a call seeking comment.

Mapes also resigned as executive director of the Illinois Democratic Party. Madigan is chairman of the party.

Garrett said she is relieved at Mapes’ resignation.

Garrett issued a statement Wednesday saying, “I am hopeful that more individuals will now feel safe coming forward, knowing that their words can make a difference and force change.”

Garrett says the resignation is an “important symbolic and substantive change.” But she says conditions that led to the mistreatment must change.

