(AP) – Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has released an internal review showing nine incidents of sexual harassment or discrimination in his state office in the past five years and how they were resolved.

The Chicago lawmaker who also leads the state Democratic Party is under scrutiny for his handling of two cases of sexual harassment involving political campaign staff members in recent months. Several officeholders including Democratic candidates for governor have said he should resign from one or both positions.

He told reporters Tuesday, “I’m not resigning. I’m moving forward.”

The list included lawmakers, staff members and a lobbyist who made sexual comments, made unwanted advances, or refused to pay wages to staff members.

Madigan lawyer Heather Wier Vaught noted resolutions included counseling, reassignment, and supervision of future interactions.

The post Madigan Discloses Harassment Complaints appeared first on 1470 WMBD.