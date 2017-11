Reservations for Santa? Really? Do you think you should have to make a reservation to see Santa Claus? Yes No If I sneak in, will he still read my list?



So the world famous Macy’s in New York is now making it, in their opinion, easier on everyone to see Santa Claus. Starting now, you HAVE to make a reservation if you want your child to see Santa. The thought is…no more standing in long lines with tired, hungry, cranky parents…errrrr….I mean children. Now things will be scheduled, percise, exact, on time, and dare I say….’smoooooooth’.

What’s your thought on this?