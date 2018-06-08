Man Arrested Following Wednesday Meth Lab Bust

One man is arrested following a Pekin meth lab bust.

Pekin Police Public Information Officer Billie Ingles said Pekin’s Brian Collier was booked in Tazewell County Jail for manufacturing meth.

A heavy police presence, including the Peoria bomb squad was at his house in the 100 block of S. 13th St. on Wednesday. They were investigating his home on a search warrant when they discovered his meth lab.

“It’s always serious when there is a lab involved because you never know when it could possibly explode, Ingles said.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes as police handle the incendiary device. Broadway St., which runs in front of the location, was left open. Ingles says officers determined cars driving by weren’t at risk.

Police conducted an investigation into the location prior to obtaining a warrant to search the residence in which Collier was and the meth lab were found.

He was taken away by police prior to the bomb squad arriving. No one else was in the home.

Ingles says meth manufacturing is becoming more prominent in Pekin, as it is in many other places throughout the country.

The investigation is ongoing.

