A Peoria woman was allegedly shot in the leg by her husband in the 300 block of E. Tripp around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Peoria Police say Andre Givens, 41, was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic battery and use of a deadly weapon.

