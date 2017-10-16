A Man Lives in the Woods For 10 Years to Get Away From His Wife

This might be THE most extreme passive-aggressive way anyone’s ever gotten out of a bad marriage.

A little over a decade ago, a guy in his 50s, Malcolm Applegate from Hampshire, England was finally OVER his wife bugging him to the point he disappeared. Literally. One day he vanished, and no one heard from him again for a decade. But he recently turned up again at a center called Emmaus Greenwich that helps homeless people get back on their feet. It turns out Malcolm hated his marriage so much that he’d been living in the WOODS for 10 years. It was right next to a community center for senior citizens, and he worked there as a gardener . . . but then, at night, he went back to the woods.

He moved in, and now at age 62 he’s putting his life back together, which included getting back in touch with his sister who figured he was dead.

But, as far as we know, he has NOT gotten back in touch with his wife.