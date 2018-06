(WEEK) — A man was lifeflighted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center after falling into a grain bin in rural Tremont.

The Tremont Police Department said a farm employee was conscious and talking to emergency responders when they arrived at the grain silo. The man was trapped in an augur.

He was eventually freed. Police said he had “traumatic wounds.”

This story will be updated.

