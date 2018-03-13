Man Struck By Car In Creve Coeur

A pedestrian was hit by car in Creve Coeur Monday night.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of S. Main Street around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that 50-year-old Joseph Gilles, of Creve Coeur, was crossing the street when 45-year-old Michael Melton, of Washington, struck him with his vehicle.

Gilles was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and was listed in serious condition.

Melton was treated and released.

Gilles was charged with being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.

