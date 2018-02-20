Man Who Allegedly Threatened School Free On Bond

The Varna man who allegedly threatened Midland High School has posted bond.

Marshall County Court records show David Oser, 47, posted $25,000 bond Tuesday and was released from the Marshall County Jail. As a condition of his bond, Oser must not come within one-half mile from Marshall County schools.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Marsh 26.

Oser is charged with a Class 4 felony of threatening a school building or person.

The Journal Star reports Oser is alleged to have phoned the Midland High School principal Feb. 15 and, according to formal charges, told the principal he was “going to kill them all, bury Midland, and make national news.”

The published report quotes Marshall County State’s Attorney Paul Bauer as saying Oser was apparently unhappy with disciplinary action against one of his children. Oser reportedly has several children in the Midland school district, including the high school.

The alleged action prompted Midland school officials to move last weekend’s school dance from the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse, near where Oser lives, to the high school.

A court appointed public defender to represent Oser.

Oser could be sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison if he is convicted.

