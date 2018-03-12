March Madness…No Thank You

Since after I graduated high school, I’m guessing the number one question I’ve been asked in the last however many years is…”Wow you’re tall, did you play basketball?” See, I’m 6’4″ and it’s just natural for people to think that if you’re tall you played basketball. I didn’t. Not after like 7th or 8th grade anyway…basketball just wasn’t my jam (see what I did there?) so to speak.

So now that I’m an adult spending hours in a work environment, and it’s March, everyone thinks I automatically want to A). Talk about college basketball and B). Put money down on the brackets for the NCAA tournament…for entertainment purposes only of course. I don’t know who got in, who didn’t get in, who is likely to win the whole sha-bang, the scandal going on in college basketball, or who needs a good tournament to get picked high in the NBA draft.

‘But it’s fun’ they say. Knock yourself out, have fun…but I won’t be sitting on the edge of my seat wearing a jersey and yelling at the TV about if that was a foul/not a foul or posting Facebook updates about the games.

By the way…Virginia is going to win it all.

Doc