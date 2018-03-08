March Madness Returns To Peoria

The Peoria Civic Center will host the March Madness Experience, with the boys class 1A through 4A semifinals and championships in town.

“We anticipate the many thrills that bring about the two weekends this time of year in America’s original March Madness,” IHSA Director Craig Anderson said.

This the 23rd year Peoria has hosted March Madness. Anderson says more than 100 volunteers will help put on the event.

“These two weekends should bring in $4 million estimated economic impact. It’s huge for this area,” President/CEO of the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Don Welch said.

Welch mentioned Peoria has now acquired 18 championships over the past 23 years, but none pump more dollars into Peoria’s economy than the IHSA basketball championships.

“It’s just an incredible relationship (with the IHSA) and a great series of events we can bring to the Peoria area,” Welch said.

Local leaders are optimistic that the Four Points By Sheraton hotel will bring more opportunities for visitors next year. Hotel management recently announced it could open in late summer.

“IHSA is excited for that to open. We’re excited for that to open. That will be a huge plus for the community to have that several blocks away from the Civic Center,” Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said.

More info on tickets, times and game schedules for the March Madness Experience and the IHSA tournament are available HERE.

Alpha Media Ryan Piers

