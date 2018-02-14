Marriott Pere Marquette In Receivership

The Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in downtown Peoria is in receivership and will be sold.

An emergency court hearing concerning the hotel was held Wednesday in Peoria County court.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich confirms the hotel has begun starting the foreclosure process after a major finance company, Yam, withdrew from negotiations on Tuesday.

The current hotel manager will remain in place. But the hotel’s receiver is handling finances and procedures.

Peoria real estate agent Robert Howard of RE/MAX commercial was declared the receiver by Peoria County Judge Kate Gorman.

Howard is supervising the ownership of the hotel until it is sold.

The hotel will retain the Marriott name. An ealier ciruit court proceeding called for a foreclosure award of $34 million if efforts to refinance failed. That amount would remiburse first mortgage holder Enure Build-to-Core.

The city holds a second mortgage for a $7 million loan to Matthews. The city may not recoup soe or all of the loan.

