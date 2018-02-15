Marriott Pere Marquette Situation Explained

The Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in downtown Peoria is in receivership and will be sold.

“What’s happening now is the first mortgage holder will start the foreclosure process,” Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich told 1470 & 100.3′ WMBD Greg and Dan. “The judgement is for $34 million dollars.”

The receiver, court-appointed real estate agent Robert Howard who has a background in hotel management, was appointed to supervise the operation. That means he takes control of all bank accounts, runing the hotel on behalf of the lenders.

“The judgement is for $34 million. As the foreclosure proceeds, what will happen is it will probably end up going to a sale. And it’s likely that the senior lending group will bid their debt, that $34 million judgement, to maintain control of that hotel and try to sell it,” Urich explained.

Urich said if a buyer comes along at the foreclosure and decides to purchase the hotel for more than $34 million, the “next entity in line would be the city.”

And if the hotel is sold for $34 million, the city’s $8 million loan is wiped out. And as far as the current management goes, Urich says they stay.

“Until there is an actual sale, whether it is a foreclosure or the sale of an actual entity, they are going to remain in place,” Urich explained.

He said the hotel’s senior leadership group will try to maximize their value throughout the whole process.

