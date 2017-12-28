Maybe he could take it to Small Clams court haha

A Florida man has been accused of misusing the emergency telephone system after he allegedly called 911 to gripe about being served tiny clams at a local seafood restaurant.

Nelson Agosto was arrested Dec. 18 after he allegedly made the 911 calls from Crabby’s Seafood Shack.

“He was complaining that the $12 clams he was eating were so small and he didn’t want to pay for them,” Sgt. Brian Bossio of the Stuart Police Department told TCPalm.

When restaurant staff refused to give Agosto a refund, he allegedly called 911 hoping an officer would help resolve what he perceived to be a gross miscarriage of justice.

Instead, the dispatcher told Agosto he needed to call the non-emergency line, according to Orlando station WFTV.

“You need to call that number. This is 911, for emergencies,” the dispatcher said. “Hang up and call that number and they will help you.”