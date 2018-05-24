Maybe we need vacations from our phones??
By John Young
|
May 24, 2018 @ 9:56 AM

If you think going on a vacation is going to break your RAGING cell phone addiction . . . um, nope.  A new study looked at 2,000 people on vacation and their cell phone habits.  And they found the average person checked their phone 80 TIMES a day on vacation.  That’s about five times an hour.  And 10% of people checked their phones around 300 times a day.

Here are the five things that are most likely to make us pull out our phone on a trip:  Taking a photo . . . getting directions . . . answering a phone call . . . responding to texts . . . and looking for a place to eat.

Comments