Mayor’s Summer Youth Program Begins

Twenty students are embarking on the Mayor’s Summer Youth Program.

The eight-week program announced Monday trains Peoria Public Schools students for the working world by giving them an opportunity to improve Peoria.

Peoria High School graduate Ashlyn Mables will take on a leadership role in her second year with the program.

“I get to go outside. Experience new things like planting, mulching, gardening and picking up trash,” Mables said.

The program is geared towards providing opportunities for Peoria area youth to gain public service exposure through projects involving multiple city departments.

“From seeing them from day one to like today and you get to watch some of the results. They are excited. They are thrilled with the experience,” said Peoria City Superintendent of Operations Sie Maroon.

Maroon says the program, which pays the students, is great preparation for the working world. They also gain money-handling skills.

Mables says the program prepared her for the next step in life, studying biology at Illinois State University.

“We gain leadership, confidence, test my abilities to work; stuff I never knew I had,” Mables said.

Students between the ages of 16 and 18 are eligible to enroll, earning $10-$11 per hour.

They’ll also take part in learning workshops and career pathway lectures.

