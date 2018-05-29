McClugage Bridge Included In Infrastructure Plan

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced a plan to invest $11.05 billion dollars in state roads and bridges over the next six years.

Included in the plan is a $205 million replacement of the eastbound span of the McClugage Bridge. Work will begin in 2019 with completion in 2023. Rauner said the final design will be completed this year. The eastbound McClugage Bridge projects has been in discussion stages the past five years.

“The reality is we moved this up in the prioritization to make it happen now. It should have happened a while ago,” Rauner said. “We made it a priority because (the McClugage Bridge) is a major economic engine for Central Illinois.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation Multi-Year Proposed Highway Inmprovement Plan will focus on projects that provide the greatest economic benefit to communities and take advantage of long-term strategies that save money over time, according to a news release issued by the governor’s office.

“Our old strategy was like buying a new car and then not changing the oil,” Rauner said. “Just wait until the car stopped running and then buying a new car. The reality is we have to invest in our assets on a smart basis, on an ongoing basis, to make sure they’re well maintained. That actually saves money in the long run and we get longer effective lives out of our roads and bridges.”

Based on current funding levels, the FY 2019-2014 Proposed Highway Improvement program aims to improve a total of 1,945 miles of road and 525 bridges maintained by the state.

This multiyear plan is IDOT’s first to embrace “asset management strategies” that commit to smaller repairs avoiding the higher costs of deferred maintenance. IDOT claims this strategy will result in savings to the agency over multiple years to eventually invest in other projects throughout the state.

