Military Academy Appointees Honored By Congressman

Twelve local military academy appointees were honored by U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood (R-17) on Monday.

LaHood greeted the appointees as they toured his downtown Peoria office.

“They really have earned the right to go to our military academies and we are getting the best and the brightest,” LaHood said.

Dunlap graduate Francesca Verville, captain of the state-winning girls cross country team, is going to Air Force academy.

“It was nice to meet everybody else as well. Having not met anyone who is going to the academy or any of the academies, it was pretty cool,” Verville said.

As an added bonus, Verville is following in her father’s footsteps. Her dad, Jeff, graduated from the Air Force Academy 30 years ago.

“In our basement, it’s chalk full of model plans and memorabilia,” Francesca Verville said. “It’s pretty cool.”

“I have a little apprehension,” Jeff Verville admitted. “But I am extremely excited for her,” he said, smiling.

The 12 appointees were from both the Peoria and Bloomington areas.

Earlier in the year, Congressman LaHood nominated 23 young men and women for consideration.

