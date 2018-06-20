Miranda Lambert Admits to Breaking Hearts and Getting Her Heart Broken

In an interview with HitsDailyDouble.com, MIRANDA LAMBERT said that the tabloids are NOT the place to go if you’re looking for details about her love life. Quote, “They make up so many lies, no one can know the truth.”

Ironically, the facts ARE out there . . . and they’re pretty easy to find. She adds, quote, “The truth is, it’s in my music if you listen close enough.”

But there’s another part of the interview that really speaks to who Miranda is. She was compared to the DIXIE CHICKS because they’ve both been role models . . . at different times . . . for impressionable young girls.

It’s something that makes her kind of uncomfortable because when she writes songs, she refuses to hold back.

Quote, “I didn’t sign up for that. That’s a lot of pressure. I am who I am. I’m honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.”