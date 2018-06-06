“Miss America” is Getting Rid of the ‘Swimsuit Competition’ and Says It’ll No Longer Judge on Looks

The“Miss America” competition is getting rid of the ‘swimsuit competition,’ and is changing the focus so that the contestants are no longer judged on their “outward physical appearance.”

Let’s TALK about this one ladies! To be honest I always looked forward to the talent competition the most. But when the pageant organizers say that they will solely judge women on the inside you better be able to back it up with women that look like REAL women and aren’t all a 10 on the looks scale. What’s next? will they let BBW’s in? Women over 30? Women with blemishes? Silver or funky colored hair?

I know tons of women that are beautiful inside and out but to be honest the average woman is not a pageant queen. In closing, I am pretty certain there won’t be one girl less than average in the looks department competing in this years pageant. Let’s see if I am right.