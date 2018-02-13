There is more fallout after former Peoria Police Chief Jerry Mitchell resigned from the department amid reports of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Governor Bruce Rauner is withdrawing Mitchell’s temporary appointment as a member of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

According to the statute creating the Authority, once Mitchell resigned as Police Chief he could no longer serve on the panel in that capacity.

The official document sent from Rauner to Secretary of State Jesse White was posted at capitolfax.com.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is a state agency dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice.

The Authority helps provide opportunities for leaders in the justice system and public work together, identifying issues facing the criminal justice system in Illinois.

The post Mitchell Off Of State Position appeared first on 1470 WMBD.