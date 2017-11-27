The Mixed Race American Born Divorcee Royal

I can’t tell you how many times since the early morning announcement of the royal engagement have I seen or heard Meghan Markle described this way. It was on the constant scroll on the morning TV shows like GMA under ‘Breaking News’…Prince Harry is now engaged to ‘Meghan Markle, a mixed race American born divorcee’. Oh dear Lord…her name is Meghan and she and the Prince love each other and are going to get married, please don’t make that her title. Speaking of titles, because she isn’t a British citizen she won’t be able to use a ‘Royal title’….I wonder, does she really care?